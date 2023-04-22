Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Ilida
  6. Amaliada
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in Amaliada, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in Kardamas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kardamas, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir