UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Thessaly
Alonnisos Municipality
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Alonnisos Municipality, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 4 room villa
Greece, Greece
2 bath
200 m²
€ 7,500,000
3 room cottage
Knossos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,199,088
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
580 m²
€ 683,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 580 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 4 …
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one …
3 room house
Kriopigi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
190 m²
-1 Floor
€ 369,000
Kriopigi SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom Area: 190 m2, 2 Level…
1 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 58,955
For sale Apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 249,810
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 239,818
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room townhouse
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 179,863
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
1 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 62,952
For sale Apartment of 46 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
4 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
220 m²
-1 Floor
€ 550,000
Polichrono SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 220 m2, 2 Le…
Villa 4 room villa
Malia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 259,802
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
Properties features in Alonnisos Municipality, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map