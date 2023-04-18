Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Alonnisos Municipality

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Alonnisos Municipality, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villain Greece, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Greece, Greece
2 bath 200 m²
€ 7,500,000
3 room cottagein Knossos, Greece
3 room cottage
Knossos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,199,088
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
6 room housein Municipality of Athens, Greece
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
580 m²
€ 683,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 580 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 4 …
2 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one …
3 room housein Kriopigi, Greece
3 room house
Kriopigi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 190 m² -1 Floor
€ 369,000
Kriopigi SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom Area: 190 m2, 2 Level…
1 room apartmentin Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 58,955
For sale Apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 249,810
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 239,818
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room townhousein Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 179,863
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
1 room apartmentin Svoronos, Greece
1 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 62,952
For sale Apartment of 46 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
4 room housein Chaniotis, Greece
4 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 220 m² -1 Floor
€ 550,000
Polichrono SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 220 m2, 2 Le…
Villa 4 room villain Malia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Malia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 259,802
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…

Properties features in Alonnisos Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir