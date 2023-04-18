Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Alonnisos Municipality, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 square meters on the island of Crete at the construction stag…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
1 room apartmentin triadi, Greece
1 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 56 m²
€ 110,000
Property Code: HPS3571 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €110.000 . This 56 sq. m. …
Housein Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
House
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
150 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer…
2 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 99,924
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
1 room apartmentin Pefkochori, Greece
1 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
1 bath 32 m²
€ 62,880
Property Code: 4-620 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €65.000. This 32 sq. m. …
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 97 m² Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 97 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the ground floor and co…
4 room housein Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 310 m²
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 square meters in Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of a …
2 room apartmentin Kriopigi, Greece
2 room apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
1 bath 60 m²
€ 85,000
The apartment is located in Kriopigi village 1000 meters from the beach. The apartment is lo…
3 room cottagein Filiates, Greece
3 room cottage
Filiates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,498,860
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Villa 5 room villain demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
3 room townhousein Mina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Mina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 224,829
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. The…

