UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Thessaly
Alonnisos Municipality
Residential properties for sale in Alonnisos Municipality, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Townhouse 5 rooms
Paiania, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 317,758
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a fire…
1 room Cottage
Kassiopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 239,818
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners…
3 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11114 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €150.000. This 90 sq. m. Hou…
1 room Cottage
Tavronitis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 359,726
For sale a building with a total area of 396 sq. m is located in the tourist village of Chan…
9 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
12 Number of rooms
550 m²
€ 3,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The first floor consists of …
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 129,901
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
174 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 174 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
2 room house
Agios Andreas, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
€ 155,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: Excellent new Detached house for sale 72 sq.m. on 1 level in 131s…
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
14 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 639,514
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Villa Villa
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 598,545
Suggested for sale 3-storey Villa in Crete. The interior space is 310sqm on a plot of 2,000s…
5 room apartment
Vasilies, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 299,772
For sale Apartment of 210 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
1 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 76,941
For saleDuplex of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast The duplex is situated on the first floo…
Properties features in Alonnisos Municipality, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map