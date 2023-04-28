Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Almyros Municipality
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Almyros Municipality, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Almyros Municipality, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Almyros Municipality, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,470,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. A magnificent view of the sea op…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir