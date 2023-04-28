UAE
Greece
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Thessaly
Almyros Municipality
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Almyros Municipality, Greece
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,186,000
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement con…
Villa 5 room villa
Vathy, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
2 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
150 m²
€ 330,411
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedr…
4 room house
Potamia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
190 m²
1 Floor
€ 340,000
Detached home for sale in Chrisi Ammoudia, Thasos of Kavala Prefecture for 340.000€ (Listing…
3 room apartment
Mantouki, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartment
Kalandra, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on t…
3 room townhouse
Greece, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
1 room apartment
Kassiopi, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms
173 m²
€ 350,436
It is offered for sale a two-story villa with a private pool, in a complex consisting of eig…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 2-storey house of 158 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
1 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
This maisonette is located in the suburbs of Ierissos, in Gavriadia area in a large complex …
4 room house
Melissochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
180 m²
-1 Floor
€ 300,374
