Pool Residential properties for sale in alimos, Greece

8 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedroomsin alimos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
4 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
4 room apartment
alimos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 2,210,000
For sale Apartment of 246 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale maisonette of 253 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Villa 5 room villain alimos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
alimos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room townhousein alimos, Greece
3 room townhouse
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 840,000
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
4 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
4 room apartment
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale under construction.Duplex of 200 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the …
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin alimos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 159 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 leve…
