Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. alimos
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in alimos, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
3 room cottagein alimos, Greece
3 room cottage
alimos, Greece
2 bath 200 m²
€ 1,050,000
Alimos Pani hill, south of Athens, maisonette of 200 sq.m. 2-level 3rd-4th floor in excellen…
2 room housein alimos, Greece
2 room house
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m²
€ 280,000
Housein alimos, Greece
House
alimos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 260,000
— Area: 86 m2 + large veranda — Floor: 1st ( high ) — Number of rooms: 2K — Year of construc…
4 room housein alimos, Greece
4 room house
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m²
€ 500,000
Built in 1980 for sale. The building consists of a 170 m2 basement with a separate entrance,…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin alimos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
1 room Cottagein alimos, Greece
1 room Cottage
alimos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale 1-storey house of 54 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Villa 5 room villain alimos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 270 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa for sale in Golf, Glyfada of Athens - South for 1.600.000€ (Listing No GK010). Another…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale maisonette of 253 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Villa 5 room villain alimos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
alimos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room townhousein alimos, Greece
3 room townhouse
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 840,000
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale maisonette of 234 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin alimos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
For sale 4-storey house of 348 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin alimos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 159 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin alimos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 415,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consis…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir