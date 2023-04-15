Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. alimos
  7. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in alimos, Greece

14 properties total found
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 86 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale Apartment of 116 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For saleDuplex of 139 sq.meters in central Greece There is a fireplace.Extras included with …
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 445,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 112 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 435,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 108 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 455,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 108 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
2 room apartment
alimos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 330,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
4 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
4 room apartment
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale under construction.Duplex of 200 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the …
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 380,000
For sale Apartment of 172 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. I…
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 153 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
2 room apartment
alimos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
4 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
4 room apartment
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 320,000
For sale Apartment of 142 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
