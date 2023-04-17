UAE
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Alexandroupoli, Greece
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
185 m²
€ 303,222
2 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 248,448
For sale Apartment of 74 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
210 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 323,436
A townhouse of 210 square meters for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotino, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 37,267
For sale old house 110 sq.m. in Skotino, near Gouves, Crete. The house has a yard and consis…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Diakopto, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 168,945
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
2 room apartment
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
2 Number of rooms
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 323,436
House
Central Macedonia, Greece
170 m²
€ 707,517
For sale 0-storey cottage with an area of 170 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The windows offer sea vi…
3 room cottage
Kato Doliana, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 278,262
For sale 4-storey house of 690 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,192,550
For sale maisonette of 470 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
3 room cottage
Krini, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 173,914
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 149,069
For saleDuplex of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the groun…
3 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
133 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 353,758
For sale townhouse with an area of 133 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 2 levels…
