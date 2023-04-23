Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Aianteio

Residential properties for sale in Aianteio, Greece

2 properties total found
3 room house in Aianteio, Greece
3 room house
Aianteio, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: 1381 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Side to side Country House of total surface 100…
1 room Cottage in kake bigla, Greece
1 room Cottage
kake bigla, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale 1-storey house of 42 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of living room with ki…
