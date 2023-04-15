Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Agios Vasileios Municipality, Greece

4 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Pano Saktouria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Pano Saktouria, Greece
6 bath 650 m²
€ 4,500,000
An urban oasis on the north coast of Crete, just minutes from the bustling historic city of …
Villa 6 room villain Pano Saktouria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Pano Saktouria, Greece
7 bath 420 m²
€ 1,750,000
A stylish home that offers enviable views of the sapphire blue sea during the day and the tw…
Villa 4 room villain Agia Galini, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Galini, Greece
4 bath 305 m²
€ 1,750,000
The residence offers 305 square meters of living space in a secluded and quiet area with stu…
Villa 5 room villain Koxare, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Koxare, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 204 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…

