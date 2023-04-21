Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
3 room cottage in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 287 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
10 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 4 be…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…

Properties features in Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir