Apartments for sale in Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit, Greece

2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 bath 88 m²
€ 247,000
Property Code: HPS3898 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Lefkos Pirgos for €247.00…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale old construction. Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situa…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 165 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms 7/1 Floor
€ 98,000
For sale Apartment of 21 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 Number of rooms 5/1 Floor
€ 143,000
For sale Apartment of 35 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 bath 52 m²
€ 185,000
Property Code: HPS3684 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center TIF - University Area for…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 bath 50 m²
€ 198,000
Property Code: HPS3685 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Kamara for €198.000 . Thi…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 bath 50 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3686 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Kamara for €170.000 . Thi…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 4/1 Floor
€ 158,000
For sale Apartment of 64 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
8 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
8 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
8 Number of rooms 220 m² 1 Floor
€ 350,000
Ano Poli SALE 1 bedroom apartment 8 Bedrooms, 7 Living room 7 Kitchen 7 Bathroom Area: 220 m…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 149,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 34 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 48 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Studio apartment 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Studio apartment 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
7 bath 220 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: HPS2920 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Poli for €350.000 . This 220 sq…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 205,000
For sale under construction.Duplex of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki The duplex is situated on…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale Apartment of 72 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 7/1 Floor
€ 900,000
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 7th fl…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the second …
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 74 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…

