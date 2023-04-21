Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. agios nikolaos

Pool Residential properties for sale in agios nikolaos, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room house in triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 178 m² 1 Floor
€ 424,373
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 178 m2, 4 Le…
1 room apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 84,600
For sale Apartment of 36 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
3 room house in Greece, Greece
3 room house
Greece, Greece
2 bath 120 m²
€ 250,000
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 449,336
It is offered for sale a beautiful, stunning 3-story townhouse located in a closed premium c…
3 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
300 m²
€ 379,439
For sale a two-story cottage with an area of 300 square meters.m on the p-ov Kassandra, Halk…
8 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
8 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
11 Number of rooms 1 100 m²
€ 2,995,574
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor consist…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 99,529
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The semi-basement consists of living…
2 room apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 room apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: HPS3228 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Poseidi for €200.000 . This 80 sq.…
Villa 2 room villa in Greece, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Greece, Greece
2 bath 100 m²
€ 800,000
This stunning stone villa is located on the outskirts of the village of Loggos, in an ideal …
Villa 3 room villa in Máleme, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 497,645
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
3 room apartment in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 189,105
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 70 m² 1 Floor
€ 146,783
KIPSELI, Apartment 70 sq.m., 1 level, 1st floor, at residential area, year of construction 1…

Properties features in agios nikolaos, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir