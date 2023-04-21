UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of East Attica
agios nikolaos
Pool Residential properties for sale in agios nikolaos, Greece
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
178 m²
1 Floor
€ 424,373
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 178 m2, 4 Le…
1 room apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 84,600
For sale Apartment of 36 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
3 room house
Greece, Greece
2 bath
120 m²
€ 250,000
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms
165 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 449,336
It is offered for sale a beautiful, stunning 3-story townhouse located in a closed premium c…
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
300 m²
€ 379,439
For sale a two-story cottage with an area of 300 square meters.m on the p-ov Kassandra, Halk…
8 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
11 Number of rooms
1 100 m²
€ 2,995,574
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor consist…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Serres Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 99,529
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The semi-basement consists of living…
2 room apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
1 bath
80 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: HPS3228 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Poseidi for €200.000 . This 80 sq.…
Villa 2 room villa
Greece, Greece
2 bath
100 m²
€ 800,000
This stunning stone villa is located on the outskirts of the village of Loggos, in an ideal …
Villa 3 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 497,645
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 189,105
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
70 m²
1 Floor
€ 146,783
KIPSELI, Apartment 70 sq.m., 1 level, 1st floor, at residential area, year of construction 1…
