Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of East Attica
agios nikolaos
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in agios nikolaos, Greece
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room Cottage
Agii Deka, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 109,482
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath
230 m²
€ 570,000
Property Code: HPS3011 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €570.000 . This 230 sq. m.…
Cottage 5 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 213,987
For sale 1-storey house of 162 sq.meters in central Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Ioanian Islands, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,492,934
For sale 1-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
140 m²
€ 374,447
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 140 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 …
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
6 Number of rooms
150 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 399,410
Townhouse for sale with an area of 150 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki r…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 230,907
For saleDuplex of 80 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the third floor and the f…
Villa 6 room villa
Pithari, Greece
9 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,293,876
For sale 3-storey villa of 410 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
4 room house
papares, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 767,021
At a distance of exactly 10 metres from the sea, this unique 340 sq.m luxury villa within a …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 427,975
For sale 2-storey house of 369 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
2 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
-1/1 Floor
€ 74,647
For sale Apartment of 47 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 106,496
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
Properties features in agios nikolaos, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
