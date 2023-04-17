Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Agios Ioannis Renti
  7. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room cottagein Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 760 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir