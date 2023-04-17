Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Agios Ioannis Renti
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece

2 properties total found
3 room cottagein Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 760 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
