  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Agios Ioannis Renti
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece

4 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
1 bath 82 m²
€ 65,000
Code: 1206 - Agios Ioannis Renti SELL A flat of 82 sq.m. On the 2nd floor. It consists of 2 …
2 room apartmentin Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 220 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 230,000
For sale Apartment of 89 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
