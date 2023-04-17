Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartmentin Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
1 bath 82 m²
€ 65,000
Code: 1206 - Agios Ioannis Renti SELL A flat of 82 sq.m. On the 2nd floor. It consists of 2 …
3 room cottagein Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 760 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
2 room apartmentin Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 220 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 137 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
2 room apartmentin Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 230,000
For sale Apartment of 89 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
