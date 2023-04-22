Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Chalcedon
  6. Anchialos
  7. Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios
  8. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Agios Athanasios, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Anchialos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Anchialos, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,900,000
A beautifully furnished villa in walking distance from the sea. Location of the house is per…
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Anchialos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
A beautiful villa for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki with a picturesque view to Thermaiko …
Villa Villa in Anchialos, Greece
Villa Villa
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,100,000
Villa for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The villa consists of three floors. On the groun…
Villa 9 room villa in Anchialos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Anchialos, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
We offer you a luxury villa in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Area of ​​the three-level villa is …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir