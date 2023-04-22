Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Chalcedon
  6. Anchialos
  7. Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Agios Athanasios, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa Villa in Pisia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pisia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 737,824
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
3 room townhouse in Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse
Plagiari, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 167,240
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Peristera, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Peristera, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,180,518
For sale 2-storey house of 390 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
4 room apartment in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 240 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 419,459
For sale apartment of 240 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the floor…
House in Athens, Greece
House
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 80,000
1 floor. Living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, hall, balcony. The apartment is located in…
3 room apartment in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room apartment
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath 75 m²
€ 145,000
Property Code: HPS2619 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €145.000. This 75…
1 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
1 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 244,958
For sale Apartment of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 115 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 340,502
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the third floor …
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 373,831
For sale 3-storey house of 530 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,082,142
For sale is a three-storey villa with an area of ​​253 sq.m in Elounda. The villa has a beau…
Villa 3 room villa in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kassiopi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 787,012
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
4 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
192 m²
€ 523,090
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 192 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor c…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir