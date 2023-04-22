UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Chalcedon
Anchialos
Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa Villa
Pisia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 737,824
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
3 room townhouse
Plagiari, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 167,240
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Peristera, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,180,518
For sale 2-storey house of 390 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
4 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
240 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 419,459
For sale apartment of 240 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the floor…
House
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 80,000
1 floor. Living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, hall, balcony. The apartment is located in…
3 room apartment
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
75 m²
€ 145,000
Property Code: HPS2619 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €145.000. This 75…
1 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 244,958
For sale Apartment of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
115 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 340,502
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the third floor …
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 373,831
For sale 3-storey house of 530 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,082,142
For sale is a three-storey villa with an area of 253 sq.m in Elounda. The villa has a beau…
Villa 3 room villa
Kassiopi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 787,012
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
192 m²
€ 523,090
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 192 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor c…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map