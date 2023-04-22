Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Chalcedon
  6. Anchialos
  7. Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios
  8. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Agios Athanasios, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms in Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
A two-storey cottage overlooking the sea for sale in the coastal suburb of Thessaloniki. The…
Cottage 4 rooms in Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
We present to you the cottages of 300 m2with the plots of 800-1300-2500 m2and the prices fro…
1 room Cottage in Anchialos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,350,000
For sale: Plot of 4500 m2 with two houses with a total area of 220 m2. The three-storey hous…
1 room Cottage in Anchialos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 370,000
For sale. A cottage with an area of ​​350 square meters in the exclusive area of Thessalonik…
Cottage 6 rooms in Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 525,000
Detached house in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The house consists of three floors and has its o…
1 room Cottage in Anchialos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 130,000
For sale two cottages under construction in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Located on a hill w…
Cottage 6 rooms in Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
We offer you a three-storey house in the exclusive district of Thessaloniki. Downstairs ther…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir