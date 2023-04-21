Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Agia Triada, Greece

9 properties total found
Cottage 6 rooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 0-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
3 room townhouse in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agia Triada, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
2 room apartment in Agia Triada, Greece
2 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
3 room cottage in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottage in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottage in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villa in Angelochori, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Angelochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 970,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Angelochori, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Angelochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
