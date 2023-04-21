Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Agia Triada
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Agia Triada, Greece

24 properties total found
Cottage 6 rooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 0-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
3 room cottage in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 68,000
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement co…
6 room house in Agia Triada, Greece
6 room house
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 300,000
Agia Triada SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 1 L…
6 room house in Agia Triada, Greece
6 room house
Agia Triada, Greece
1 bath 200 m²
€ 300,000
Property Code: HPS799 - House FOR SALE in Thermaikos Agia Triada for €300.000. This 200 sq. …
3 room cottage in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 286 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room townhouse in Angelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Angelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agia Triada, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottage in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
3 room cottage in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottage in Angelochori, Greece
3 room cottage
Angelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 370 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Angelochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Angelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Triada, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Triada, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Angelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Angelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villa in Angelochori, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Angelochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 970,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room townhouse in Angelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Angelochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Angelochori, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Angelochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Townhouse 4 rooms in Angelochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Angelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 155 m²
€ 140,000
For sale a maisonette of 155 m² in Aggelochori
