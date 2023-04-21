Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Agia Triada
  7. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Agia Triada, Greece

6 properties total found
Cottage 6 rooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 0-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottage in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottage in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Angelochori, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Angelochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
