Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Agia Triada, Greece
33 properties total found
1 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 35 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
4 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
Cottage 6 rooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 0-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
1 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale Apartment of 53 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 68,000
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement co…
6 room house
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms
200 m²
-1 Floor
€ 300,000
Agia Triada SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 1 L…
3 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
6 room house
Agia Triada, Greece
1 bath
200 m²
€ 300,000
Property Code: HPS799 - House FOR SALE in Thermaikos Agia Triada for €300.000. This 200 sq. …
2 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
1 bath
117 m²
€ 220,000
Property Code: HPS714 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Agia Triada for €220.000. This 117 …
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 286 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room townhouse
Angelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse
Agia Triada, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
1 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 50,000
For sale Apartment of 35 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
1 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 47 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartment
Agia Triada, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottage
Angelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 370 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Angelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Triada, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Angelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villa
Angelochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 970,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
