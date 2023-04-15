Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Agia Marina
  7. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Agia Marina, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Kitsi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 9 room villain Kitsi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 1,650,000
A beautiful villa is for sale with swimming pool in the prestigious seaside district of Athe…
Villa 4 room villain Kitsi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 445 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villain Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 626 sq.m. in Attica. Villa is a complex of 4 …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
13 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villain Kitsi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 5 room villain Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 5 room villain Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 816 sq.meters in Attica. The basement consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
Villa 5 room villain Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir