Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Agia Marina
  7. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Agia Marina, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Townhouse 5 roomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale maisonette of 237 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is a fire…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a fire…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhousein Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 148,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kitsi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,550,000
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kitsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,785,000
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
3 room townhousein Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 221 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir