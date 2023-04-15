UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Municipality of Athens
Agia Marina
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Agia Marina, Greece
31 property total found
4 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For saleDuplex of 105 sq.meters in Attica There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale maisonette of 237 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is a fire…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Villa 9 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 5
€ 1,650,000
A beautiful villa is for sale with swimming pool in the prestigious seaside district of Athe…
3 room apartment
Kitsi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
4/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 131 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
1 room apartment
Kitsi, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
Villa 4 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 445 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
13 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,550,000
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,785,000
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
11 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 816 sq.meters in Attica. The basement consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room cottage
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale maisonette of 191 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
1 room Cottage
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the moun…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Marina, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Marina, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 1-storey house of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
3 room cottage
Agia Marina, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
1 room Cottage
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one storero…
Villa 3 room villa
Agia Marina, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 890,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 312 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
