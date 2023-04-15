Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Agia Marina

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Agia Marina, Greece

31 property total found
4 room apartmentin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For saleDuplex of 105 sq.meters in Attica There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale maisonette of 237 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is a fire…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Villa 9 room villain Kitsi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 1,650,000
A beautiful villa is for sale with swimming pool in the prestigious seaside district of Athe…
3 room apartmentin Kitsi, Greece
3 room apartment
Kitsi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 131 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
1 room apartmentin Kitsi, Greece
1 room apartment
Kitsi, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
Villa 4 room villain Kitsi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 445 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
13 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villain Kitsi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kitsi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,550,000
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kitsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,785,000
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kitsi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Villa 5 room villain Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 5 room villain Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 816 sq.meters in Attica. The basement consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
Villa 5 room villain Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale maisonette of 191 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
1 room Cottagein Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the moun…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Agia Marina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Marina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Agia Marina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Marina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 1-storey house of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
3 room cottagein Agia Marina, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Marina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
1 room Cottagein Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Kitsi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villain Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one storero…
Villa 3 room villain Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Agia Marina, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 890,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 312 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir