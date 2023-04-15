Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Agia Marina, Greece

Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kitsi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottagein Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Kitsi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 485 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kitsi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
3 room cottagein Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
1 room Cottagein Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the moun…
1 room Cottagein Agia Marina, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia Marina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 1-storey house of 47 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Agia Marina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Marina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Agia Marina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Marina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 1-storey house of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
3 room cottagein Agia Marina, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Marina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
1 room Cottagein Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Kitsi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Agia Marina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agia Marina, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
