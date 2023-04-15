Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Agia Marina, Greece

4 room apartmentin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For saleDuplex of 105 sq.meters in Attica There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 237 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The owners will…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale maisonette of 237 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is a fire…
4 room apartmentin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 144 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a fire…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhousein Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 148,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Kitsi, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale maisonette of 265 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villain Kitsi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Townhouse 6 roomsin Agia Marina, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Agia Marina, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
We offer you a stunning villas in one of the most prestigious areas in the south of Athens, …
Townhouse 6 roomsin Kitsi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
Townhouse for sale in one of the most elite seaside suburb in the south of Athens, Voula. It…
4 room apartmentin Kitsi, Greece
4 room apartment
Kitsi, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,030,000
A luxurious apartment for sale in an elite suburb in the south of Athens, Voula. The apartme…
Villa 9 room villain Kitsi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 1,650,000
A beautiful villa is for sale with swimming pool in the prestigious seaside district of Athe…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kitsi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 9 room villain Kitsi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
14 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room apartmentin Kitsi, Greece
3 room apartment
Kitsi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 131 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
3 room cottagein Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
1 room apartmentin Kitsi, Greece
1 room apartment
Kitsi, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
Villa 4 room villain Kitsi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 445 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villain Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 626 sq.m. in Attica. Villa is a complex of 4 …
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Kitsi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 485 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
13 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villain Kitsi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kitsi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,550,000
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kitsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,785,000
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kitsi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
3 room apartmentin Kitsi, Greece
3 room apartment
Kitsi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 580,000
For sale Apartment of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Villa 5 room villain Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
