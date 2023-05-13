UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Islands
Municipality of Aegina
Aegina
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Aegina, Greece
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5
3
1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa Villa
Moutsouna, Greece
1
1
€ 1,600,000
For sale villas located on the east part of Naxos. Property consists of 2 independent mirror…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
4
1
179 m²
€ 270,000
For Sale -- Residential -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 179 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 W…
2 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
2
2
98 m²
2
€ 155,000
The complex is located 2 km from Psakoudia village in front of the sea 200 meters to the san…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4
2
8/1
€ 850,000
For sale apartment of 154 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 8th fl…
1 room Cottage
Giannitsou, Greece
2
1
1
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2
1
€ 42,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
4
2
150 m²
€ 584,169
Property Code: HPS3894 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €580.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
Villa 5 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
7
5
1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The gro…
5 room house
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
5
3
€ 400,000
Property Code: 11097 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for €400.000 . This 110 sq. …
2 room apartment
Latsida, Greece
3
1
2/1
€ 120,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. con…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sidari, Greece
6
2
1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
