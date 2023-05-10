Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Mykonos
18
Municipality of Rhodes
17
Rhodes
16
Mykonos
10
demos parou
3
Municipality of Thira
3
Thira Municipal Unit
3
31 property total found
Villa 4 room villa in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Monolithos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
Villa 6 room villa in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Parikia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kritika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa Villa in Marmara, Greece
Villa Villa
Marmara, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
Villa 9 room villa in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
Villa 3 room villa in Klouvas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 4,600,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ialysos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pastida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pastida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Villa 6 room villa in Afandou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Afandou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
Villa 4 room villa in Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Gennadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
Villa Villa in Stenies, Greece
Villa Villa
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 436,000
Villa Villa in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa Villa
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 8,700,000
Villa 4 room villa in Faliraki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Faliraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
Villa 5 room villa in Dryos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Dryos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 4,400,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 6 room villa in Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 9 room villa in Samos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Samos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ornos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ornos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kalathos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalathos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 770,000
Villa Villa in Moutsouna, Greece
Villa Villa
Moutsouna, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Villa Villa in Koskinou, Greece
Villa Villa
Koskinou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
Villa Villa in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000

