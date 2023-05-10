Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Mykonos
3
Municipality of Mytilene
3
Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades
3
Mytilene
3
Naxos
3
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Klouvas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
3 room townhouse in Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000

Properties features in Aegean, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir