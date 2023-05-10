Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Aegean, Greece

26 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 630,000
Villa 5 room villa in Fira, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
€ 2,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Fira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 9 room villa in Tourlos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Tourlos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 500 m²
€ 4,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Monolithos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
Villa 3 room villa in Parikia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kritika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 9 room villa in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
Villa 3 room villa in Klouvas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 4,600,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
Villa 6 room villa in Afandou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Afandou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
Villa 4 room villa in Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Gennadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Klouvas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
3 room townhouse in Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
Villa Villa in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa Villa
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 8,700,000
Villa 4 room villa in Faliraki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Faliraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
Villa 5 room villa in Dryos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Dryos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 4,400,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa Villa in Koskinou, Greece
Villa Villa
Koskinou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
Villa Villa in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa Villa in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000

