  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Aegean, Greece

Rhodes
35
Municipality of Mykonos
24
Municipality of Thira
15
Thira Municipal Unit
14
Mykonos
13
Municipality of Andros
9
Municipality of Mytilene
7
Mytilene
7
Show more
71 property total found
3 room cottage in Galani, Greece
3 room cottage
Galani, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
3 room townhouse in Exo Vathy, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exo Vathy, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
1 room apartment in Ktinados, Greece
1 room apartment
Ktinados, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
3 room apartment in Ormos Ysternion, Greece
3 room apartment
Ormos Ysternion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 262,000
3 room apartment in Ormos Korthiou, Greece
3 room apartment
Ormos Korthiou, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alopronia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alopronia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Townhouse in Ano Potamos, Greece
Townhouse
Ano Potamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
3 room townhouse in Aghios Prokopios, Greece
3 room townhouse
Aghios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 360,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Naxos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Naxos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 385,000
Villa 4 room villa in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Monolithos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
Villa 6 room villa in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Parikia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kritika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa Villa in Marmara, Greece
Villa Villa
Marmara, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
Villa 9 room villa in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
Villa 3 room villa in Klouvas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 4,600,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Kritika, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ialysos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Galini, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Galini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pastida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pastida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
5 room apartment in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
Villa 6 room villa in Afandou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Afandou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Stenies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kiotari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kiotari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000

