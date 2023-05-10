UAE
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Show properties list
Aegean
Greece
Aegean
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Aegean, Greece
Rhodes
35
Municipality of Mykonos
24
Municipality of Thira
15
Thira Municipal Unit
14
Mykonos
13
Municipality of Andros
9
Municipality of Mytilene
7
Mytilene
7
demos parou
6
Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades
6
demos chiou
5
Ialysos
5
Fira
4
Municipality of Eastern Samos
4
Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli
4
Municipality of Western Samos
4
Municipal Unit of Karlovasi
4
Municipality of Kos
3
Municipality of Western Lesvos
3
Naxos
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
58 properties total found
3 room cottage
Galani, Greece
5
1
1
€ 160,000
3 room townhouse
Exo Vathy, Greece
3
1
€ 210,000
Townhouse
Ano Potamos, Greece
1
3
€ 300,000
Villa 4 room villa
Monolithos, Greece
7
3
3
€ 850,000
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
6
4
1
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
8
3
1
€ 3,300,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Kritika, Greece
12
3
1
€ 630,000
Villa 4 room villa
Pastida, Greece
5
2
1
€ 380,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
7
5
1
€ 720,000
Villa 5 room villa
Ialysos, Greece
6
3
1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 room villa
Pastida, Greece
6
2
1
€ 400,000
5 room apartment
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
6
3
1
€ 620,000
3 room cottage
Kritika, Greece
4
1
1
€ 150,000
Villa 4 room villa
Ialysos, Greece
5
2
1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
5
4
1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 6 room villa
Afandou, Greece
7
3
1
€ 1,400,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stenies, Greece
3
1
1
€ 550,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
8
3
1
€ 1,850,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
5
2
1
€ 700,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
6
3
1
€ 130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
3
2
1
€ 450,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kiotari, Greece
3
1
1
€ 350,000
Villa 4 room villa
Gennadi, Greece
5
2
1
€ 1,800,000
3 room cottage
sgourou, Greece
4
2
1
€ 300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
7
4
1
€ 500,000
3 room townhouse
South Aegean, Greece
4
3
1
€ 340,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
9
8
1
€ 3,500,000
Villa Villa
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
2
2
1
€ 650,000
Villa 4 room villa
Faros Armenistis, Greece
6
3
1
€ 3,500,000
3 room townhouse
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
5
3
1
€ 1,200,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Search using the map