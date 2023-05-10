Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Aegean, Greece

Rhodes
35
Municipality of Mykonos
24
Municipality of Thira
15
Thira Municipal Unit
14
Mykonos
13
Municipality of Andros
9
Municipality of Mytilene
7
Mytilene
7
58 properties total found
3 room cottage in Galani, Greece
3 room cottage
Galani, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
3 room townhouse in Exo Vathy, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exo Vathy, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Townhouse in Ano Potamos, Greece
Townhouse
Ano Potamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
Villa 4 room villa in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Monolithos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Kritika, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pastida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pastida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ialysos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pastida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pastida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
5 room apartment in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
3 room cottage in Kritika, Greece
3 room cottage
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ialysos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kritika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 6 room villa in Afandou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Afandou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Stenies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kiotari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kiotari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Villa 4 room villa in Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Gennadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
3 room cottage in sgourou, Greece
3 room cottage
sgourou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
3 room townhouse in South Aegean, Greece
3 room townhouse
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa Villa in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Villa 4 room villa in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
3 room townhouse in Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000

