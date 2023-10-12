Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Mykonos
22
Municipality of Rhodes
20
Rhodes
18
Municipality of Thira
12
Mykonos
11
Thira Municipal Unit
11
Municipality of Mytilene
7
Mytilene
7
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Mykonos Kanalia area, inepetent villa of 95 sq.m. on a plot of 4000sq.m. traditional country…
€630,000
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
€1,40M
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
We offer for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with four furnished luxurious rooms and one main…
€2,50M
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 480 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 square meters.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor cons…
€1,40M
8 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in South Aegean, Greece
8 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 1 000 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 square meters.m in the Kipoli region. The basement consists …
€2,50M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 square meters on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consi…
€1,40M
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 035 m²
The villa consists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consi…
€8,70M
3 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 700 m²
€5,50M
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 square meters.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor con…
€3,50M
3 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Northern Aegean, Greece
3 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Northern Aegean, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 100 square meters on the Dodecanes Islands. Tynhouse is l…
€1,20M
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 750 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of on…
€3,50M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 274 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
€1,80M
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 420 sq.m on the island of Rhodes at the constructi…
€720,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 600 m²
A luxury complex consisting of three villas on the island of Mykonos is offered for sale. Th…
€4,60M
9 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
9 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 470 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of 4 …
€3,30M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 145 m²
€460,000
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Villa for sale with an area of 250 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The windows offer sea view…
€2,20M
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
We offer for sale an elegant villa on about. Mykonos. The villa has a modern design, ideal f…
€2,20M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Fira, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
€2,00M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Fira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
€1,50M
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in South Aegean, Greece
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 2
This impressive exclusive villa is located in Mykonos, Greece, and is for sale. The villa h…
€2,70M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Monolithos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
€850,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Parikia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 563 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 563 sq.meters in Cyclades. consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 living rooms…
€3,20M
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms…
€3,30M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Klouvas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a luxury complex composed of three villas in Mykonos island. The villas are design…
€4,60M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…
€720,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Afandou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Afandou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gennadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,80M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
€3,50M
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€1,20M

