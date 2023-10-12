UAE
Pool Houses for sale in Aegean, Greece
Municipality of Mykonos
22
Municipality of Rhodes
20
Rhodes
18
Municipality of Thira
12
Mykonos
11
Thira Municipal Unit
11
Municipality of Mytilene
7
Mytilene
7
Municipality of Andros
6
Municipality of Paros
6
Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades
5
Municipality of Chios
4
Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli
4
Ano Syros
3
Ialysos
3
Municipality of Western Lesvos
3
Naxos
3
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
39 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
2
1
95 m²
Mykonos Kanalia area, inepetent villa of 95 sq.m. on a plot of 4000sq.m. traditional country…
€630,000
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
7
350 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
€1,40M
Recommend
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
1
600 m²
We offer for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with four furnished luxurious rooms and one main…
€2,50M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
7
480 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 square meters.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor cons…
€1,40M
Recommend
8 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
South Aegean, Greece
13
1 000 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 square meters.m in the Kipoli region. The basement consists …
€2,50M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
7
230 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 square meters on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consi…
€1,40M
Recommend
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
1
1 035 m²
The villa consists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consi…
€8,70M
Recommend
3 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
3
700 m²
€5,50M
Recommend
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
11
400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 square meters.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor con…
€3,50M
Recommend
3 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Northern Aegean, Greece
5
100 m²
3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 100 square meters on the Dodecanes Islands. Tynhouse is l…
€1,20M
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
9
750 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of on…
€3,50M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
5
274 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
€1,80M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
5
420 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 420 sq.m on the island of Rhodes at the constructi…
€720,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
4
600 m²
A luxury complex consisting of three villas on the island of Mykonos is offered for sale. Th…
€4,60M
Recommend
9 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
12
470 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of 4 …
€3,30M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
5
145 m²
€460,000
Recommend
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
1
250 m²
Villa for sale with an area of 250 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The windows offer sea view…
€2,20M
Recommend
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
1
250 m²
We offer for sale an elegant villa on about. Mykonos. The villa has a modern design, ideal f…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
5
320 m²
€2,00M
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
4
4
450 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
South Aegean, Greece
9
460 m²
2
This impressive exclusive villa is located in Mykonos, Greece, and is for sale. The villa h…
€2,70M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Monolithos, Greece
7
3
150 m²
3
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Parikia, Greece
5
3
563 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 563 sq.meters in Cyclades. consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 living rooms…
€3,20M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
12
7
470 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms…
€3,30M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Klouvas, Greece
4
4
600 m²
1
For sale, a luxury complex composed of three villas in Mykonos island. The villas are design…
€4,60M
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
7
5
420 m²
1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…
€720,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Afandou, Greece
7
3
350 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gennadi, Greece
5
2
274 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
9
8
750 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
€3,50M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
5
3
100 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€1,20M
Recommend
