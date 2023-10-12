Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Aegean, Greece

3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Galani, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Galani, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor co…
€160,000
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
€1,40M
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
We offer for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with four furnished luxurious rooms and one main…
€2,50M
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 480 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 square meters.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor cons…
€1,40M
House with sea view, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
House with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Area 343 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 343 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
€680,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 536 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 536 square meters on the island of Mykonos at the construction st…
€3,50M
6 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in South Aegean, Greece
6 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 360 m²
For sale 2 - a-storey villa of 360 square meters on the island of Mykonos. The first floor c…
€3,50M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the r…
€315,000
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 75 sq.m in the Kipoloz region. The first floor con…
€569,000
4 room house with parking, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
4 room house with parking, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 1 - a floor cottage with an area of 200 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The cottage c…
€600,000
4 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view in South Aegean, Greece
4 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
€400,000
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 035 m²
The villa consists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consi…
€8,70M
5 room house with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
5 room house with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 125 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 125 square meters.m on the peninsula of Athon, the…
€450,000
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 450 m²
For sale 3 - a-storey villa of 450 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Ha…
€780,000
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters.m on the peninsula of Athon, the…
€400,000
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkid…
€670,000
2 room house with parking, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
2 room house with parking, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 100 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
€500,000
4 room house with parking, with mountain view in Northern Aegean, Greece
4 room house with parking, with mountain view
Northern Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 146 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 146 square meters.m on the islands of Greece. The …
€1,000,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 120 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. Tynhouse is located on…
€700,000
3 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 700 m²
€5,50M
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 square meters.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor con…
€3,50M
House with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in South Aegean, Greece
House with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
It is proposed for sale a complex of 4 townhouses on the island of Mykonos, in the town of A…
€6,50M
3 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 159 sq.m in the Kipoloz region. The cottage consis…
€560,000
3 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Northern Aegean, Greece
3 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Northern Aegean, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 100 square meters on the Dodecanes Islands. Tynhouse is l…
€1,20M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of 2 …
€3,50M
House with parking, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
House with parking, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 240 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 240 square meters on the island of Mykonos. The villa consists of…
€650,000
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 750 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of on…
€3,50M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 150 sq.m on the island of Kos. Tynhouse is located on 2 l…
€340,000
3 room house with parking, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house with parking, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 210 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor …
€300,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in South Aegean, Greece
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 274 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
€1,80M

