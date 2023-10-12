UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Aegean
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Aegean, Greece
Municipality of Mykonos
22
Municipality of Rhodes
20
Rhodes
18
Municipality of Thira
12
Mykonos
11
Thira Municipal Unit
11
Municipality of Mytilene
7
Mytilene
7
Municipality of Andros
6
Municipality of Paros
6
Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades
5
Municipality of Chios
4
Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli
4
Ano Syros
3
Ialysos
3
Municipality of Western Lesvos
3
Naxos
3
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
83 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Galani, Greece
5
1
100 m²
1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor co…
€160,000
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
7
350 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
€1,40M
Recommend
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
1
600 m²
We offer for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with four furnished luxurious rooms and one main…
€2,50M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
7
480 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 square meters.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor cons…
€1,40M
Recommend
House with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
343 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 343 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
€680,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
6
536 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 536 square meters on the island of Mykonos at the construction st…
€3,50M
Recommend
6 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
South Aegean, Greece
7
360 m²
For sale 2 - a-storey villa of 360 square meters on the island of Mykonos. The first floor c…
€3,50M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
3
150 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the r…
€315,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
2
75 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 75 sq.m in the Kipoloz region. The first floor con…
€569,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
4
200 m²
For sale 1 - a floor cottage with an area of 200 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The cottage c…
€600,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view
South Aegean, Greece
4
160 m²
€400,000
Recommend
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
1
1 035 m²
The villa consists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consi…
€8,70M
Recommend
5 room house with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
5
125 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 125 square meters.m on the peninsula of Athon, the…
€450,000
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
13
450 m²
For sale 3 - a-storey villa of 450 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Ha…
€780,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
2
120 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters.m on the peninsula of Athon, the…
€400,000
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
10
200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkid…
€670,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
2
100 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 100 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
€500,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with mountain view
Northern Aegean, Greece
4
146 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 146 square meters.m on the islands of Greece. The …
€1,000,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
4
120 m²
2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 120 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. Tynhouse is located on…
€700,000
Recommend
3 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
3
700 m²
€5,50M
Recommend
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
11
400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 square meters.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor con…
€3,50M
Recommend
House with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
South Aegean, Greece
1
800 m²
1
It is proposed for sale a complex of 4 townhouses on the island of Mykonos, in the town of A…
€6,50M
Recommend
3 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
South Aegean, Greece
3
159 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 159 sq.m in the Kipoloz region. The cottage consis…
€560,000
Recommend
3 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Northern Aegean, Greece
5
100 m²
3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 100 square meters on the Dodecanes Islands. Tynhouse is l…
€1,20M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
6
270 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of 2 …
€3,50M
Recommend
House with parking, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
2
240 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 240 square meters on the island of Mykonos. The villa consists of…
€650,000
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
9
750 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of on…
€3,50M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
4
150 m²
2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 150 sq.m on the island of Kos. Tynhouse is located on 2 l…
€340,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
3
210 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 210 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor …
€300,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
South Aegean, Greece
5
274 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor consists of one…
€1,80M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Property types in Aegean
villas
cottages
townhouses
Properties features in Aegean, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL