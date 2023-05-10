Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Aegean, Greece

3 room cottage in Galani, Greece
3 room cottage
Galani, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alopronia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alopronia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Kritika, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Galini, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Galini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Stenies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kiotari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kiotari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
3 room cottage in Karterados, Greece
3 room cottage
Karterados, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
3 room cottage in Kastro, Greece
3 room cottage
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kato Katakoilos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Katakoilos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Emborios, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Emborios, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pounta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pounta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
3 room cottage in Paleokastro, Greece
3 room cottage
Paleokastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
3 room cottage in Gavrio, Greece
3 room cottage
Gavrio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
1 room Cottage in Chora, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Mytilene, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Pamfila, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Pamfila, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
3 room cottage in Mykonos, Greece
3 room cottage
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in molybos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
molybos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000

Properties features in Aegean, Greece

