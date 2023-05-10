Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Rhodes
18
Rhodes
17
Municipality of Thira
5
Municipality of Andros
4
Municipality of Mytilene
4
Mytilene
4
Thira Municipal Unit
4
Ano Syros
3
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
26 properties total found
3 room cottage in Galani, Greece
3 room cottage
Galani, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Kritika, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
3 room cottage in Kritika, Greece
3 room cottage
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Stenies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kiotari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kiotari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
3 room cottage in sgourou, Greece
3 room cottage
sgourou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
3 room cottage in Kastro, Greece
3 room cottage
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ligero, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ligero, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Eresou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Eresou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agia Marina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kremasti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kremasti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pounta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pounta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
1 room Cottage in Chora, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pterounta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pterounta, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
1 room Cottage in Kampos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kampos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
1 room Cottage in Vrisa, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vrisa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pyrgi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000

Properties features in Aegean, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir