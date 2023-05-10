Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Aegean, Greece

1 room apartment in Ktinados, Greece
1 room apartment
Ktinados, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
3 room apartment in Ormos Ysternion, Greece
3 room apartment
Ormos Ysternion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 262,000
3 room apartment in Ormos Korthiou, Greece
3 room apartment
Ormos Korthiou, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
5 room apartment in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000

