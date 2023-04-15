Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Achaea Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Aigialeia
4
Egio
3
Municipality of West Achaea
3
Municipal Unit of Dymi
3
Kato Achea
1
Municipality of Patras
1
Municipal Unit of Aegira
1
Municipal Unit of Rio
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Egira, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 449 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace.The o…
Villa 6 room villain Platani, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Platani, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
Villa 4 room villain Diakopto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Diakopto, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 4 room villain Diakopto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Diakopto, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 4 room villain Diakopto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Diakopto, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…

Properties features in Achaea Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir