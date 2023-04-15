Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Achaea Regional Unit, Greece

20 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Egira, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 449 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace.The o…
3 room cottagein chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage
chrysanthi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Skioessa, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Skioessa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
Villa 4 room villain Kato Achea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kato Achea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 297 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
2 room apartmentin Diyeliotika, Greece
2 room apartment
Diyeliotika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room townhousein Platani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Platani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Villa 5 room villain Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kato Alissos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
2 room apartmentin Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
3 room cottagein Platani, Greece
3 room cottage
Platani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
3 room apartmentin Skioessa, Greece
3 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 255,000
For sale Apartment of 175 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Skioessa, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Skioessa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
2 room apartmentin Lampinos, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 41 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
3 room townhousein Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Valimitika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Valimitika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 9 bedroomsin trapeza, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
trapeza, Greece
12 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 6 room villain Platani, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Platani, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Niforaika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Niforaika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…

