  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Achaea Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Aigialeia
19
Egio
13
Municipality of Patras
11
Municipality of West Achaea
4
Municipal Unit of Dymi
4
Municipal Unit of Paralia
4
Municipal Unit of Aegira
3
Municipal Unit of Rio
3
21 property total found
Villa 9 room villain Egira, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 449 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace.The o…
3 room cottagein chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage
chrysanthi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
3 room townhousein romanos, Greece
3 room townhouse
romanos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
3 room cottagein Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage
Diakopto, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
2 room apartmentin Antirio, Greece
2 room apartment
Antirio, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 94 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartmentin Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
3 room cottagein Platani, Greece
3 room cottage
Platani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
3 room apartmentin Skioessa, Greece
3 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 255,000
For sale Apartment of 175 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Skioessa, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Skioessa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
2 room apartmentin Lampinos, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 41 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
3 room townhousein Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Diakopto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Diakopto, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Elaionas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elaionas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 6 room villain Platani, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Platani, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Niforaika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Niforaika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 106 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 4 room villain Diakopto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Diakopto, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 4 room villain Diakopto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Diakopto, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 4 room villain Diakopto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Diakopto, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…

