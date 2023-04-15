Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Achaea Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Aigialeia
9
Egio
5
Municipality of Patras
5
Municipal Unit of Paralia
3
Municipal Unit of Diakopto
2
Kato Achea
1
Municipality of West Achaea
1
Municipal Unit of Aegio
1
3 room cottagein chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage
chrysanthi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 297 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottagein Platani, Greece
3 room cottage
Platani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Valimitika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Valimitika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 9 bedroomsin trapeza, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
trapeza, Greece
12 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Niforaika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Niforaika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…

