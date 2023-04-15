Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece

Residential properties for sale in Achaea Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Aigialeia
19
Egio
13
Municipality of Patras
11
Municipality of West Achaea
4
Municipal Unit of Dymi
4
Municipal Unit of Paralia
4
Municipal Unit of Aegira
3
Municipal Unit of Rio
3
Show more
51 property total found
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Patras, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Patras, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
Villa 9 room villain Egira, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 449 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace.The o…
3 room cottagein chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage
chrysanthi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
3 room cottagein Antirio, Greece
3 room cottage
Antirio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,555
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Patras, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
2 room apartmentin Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartmentin Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 39,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartmentin Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 60,000
For sale Apartment of 39 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartmentin Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 28,000
For sale Apartment of 28 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartmentin Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath -1/1 Floor
€ 28,000
For sale Apartment of 28 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Skioessa, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Skioessa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
3 room townhousein romanos, Greece
3 room townhouse
romanos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 2-storey house of 306 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Skioessa, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skioessa, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villain Kato Achea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kato Achea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villain Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kato Alissos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 297 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
2 room apartmentin Diyeliotika, Greece
2 room apartment
Diyeliotika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room townhousein Platani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Platani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Villa 5 room villain Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kato Alissos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottagein Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage
Diakopto, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
2 room apartmentin Antirio, Greece
2 room apartment
Antirio, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 94 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartmentin Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
3 room cottagein Platani, Greece
3 room cottage
Platani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
3 room apartmentin Skioessa, Greece
3 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 255,000
For sale Apartment of 175 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Patras, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Patras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …

Properties features in Achaea Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir