Pool Houses for sale in Teshie, Ghana

2 room housein Teshie, Ghana
2 room house
Teshie, Ghana
2 bath
€ 910
This community comprises of one-story 2 bedroom townhouses with cute private backyards for y…
3 room housein Teshie, Ghana
3 room house
Teshie, Ghana
2 bath
€ 632,707
PROPERTY ID: LA027This property development is a collection of 3 Bedroom houses with a staff…
3 room housein Teshie, Ghana
3 room house
Teshie, Ghana
3 bath
€ 250,352
PROPERTY ID: SP151This townhouse development in the heart of Spintex hopes to combine luxury…
4 room housein Teshie, Ghana
4 room house
Teshie, Ghana
3 bath
€ 2,276
PROPERTY ID: LA001This property is a 4 bedroom luxurious townhouse located in a secured gate…
