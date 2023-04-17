Ghana
Teshie
Ghana
Greater Accra Region
Ledzokuku-Krowor
Teshie
Residential properties for sale in Teshie, Ghana
10 properties total found
2 room house
Teshie, Ghana
2 bath
€ 132,004
PROPERTY ID: SP141This property is a 2 Bedroom en-suit semi-detached townhouse with 1 staff …
2 room house
Teshie, Ghana
2 bath
€ 910
This community comprises of one-story 2 bedroom townhouses with cute private backyards for y…
3 room house
Teshie, Ghana
2 bath
€ 632,707
PROPERTY ID: LA027This property development is a collection of 3 Bedroom houses with a staff…
3 room house
Teshie, Ghana
3 bath
€ 154,763
PROPERTY ID: SP049This is a 3 bedroom semi-detached townhouse in a guarded gated community o…
3 room house
Teshie, Ghana
3 bath
€ 250,352
PROPERTY ID: SP151This townhouse development in the heart of Spintex hopes to combine luxury…
4 room house
Teshie, Ghana
4 bath
€ 227,593
PROPERTY ID: TM080This property development is a collection of 4 bedroom self-compound house…
4 room apartment
Teshie, Ghana
4 bath
€ 273,111
PROPERTY ID: SP131This property is a 4 Bedroom house with 2 Bed Staff Quarters within a gate…
4 room house
Teshie, Ghana
3 bath
€ 168,418
PROPERTY ID: SP050This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house in a planned gated commun…
4 room house
Teshie, Ghana
3 bath
€ 2,276
PROPERTY ID: LA001This property is a 4 bedroom luxurious townhouse located in a secured gate…
6 room house
Teshie, Ghana
5 bath
€ 345,941
PROPERTY ID: SP092This property is a 6 bedroom house in Spintex for sale. The selling price …
